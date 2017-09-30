Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 5:30 pm

Ben Platt as Eric McCormack's Young Love Interest on 'Will & Grace' - First Look Photos!

Ben Platt as Eric McCormack's Young Love Interest on 'Will & Grace' - First Look Photos!

Ben Platt is guest starring on the upcoming episode of Will & Grace as a young love interest for Eric McCormack‘s character Will and here are the first photos!

The episode is titled “Who’s Your Daddy?” which refers to the large gap in the two characters’ ages.

In one of the pics, Ben is seen holding up a phone which has his real-life best friend Beanie Feldstein on the screen!

Here is the full episode description: Will (McCormack) and Jack (Sean Hayes) try to date younger guys but find it challenging. Grace (Debra Messing) and Karen (Megan Mullally) experience a crisis that reveals Grace’s true feelings about Karen.

Watch Ben‘s appearance on Thursday (October 5) at 9/8c on NBC!
Photos: NBC
