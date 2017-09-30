Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea
Celebrities are speaking out to slam President Trump for the way he responded to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz‘s plea for help following the devastation to Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria.
“We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,” Cruz said on Friday during a news conference. She explained how the amount of supplies sent by the government has been dwarfed by that of private companies. “I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”
Trump responded on Saturday by claiming Cruz has “poor leadership.”
“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he wrote on Twitter. “…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”
Read what stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Evans, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and more saying about the president’s latest tweets.
You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.
No long lines for you.
Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."
They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
Trump continues to dominate the shittiest president ever competition https://t.co/mUOiLfpfLT
— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 30, 2017
A Trump Thread In A Time Of Crisis:
-Narcissistic ✔️
-Defensive✔️
-Insulting✔️
-Multiple references to himself in the third person. ✔️✔️ https://t.co/eR4V0FBhJe
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2017
I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility.
— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017
As POTUS calls an island of people fighting 4 survival “lazy” from his golf course, it’s a reminder that he’s either mentally ill or evil.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 30, 2017
She has been working 24/7.
You have been GOLFING.
You're going straight to hell.
Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?
Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.
You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have.
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017
Trump attacks San Juan mayor.HES NEVER KNOWN HUNGER,THIRST,DIRT,NO PHONE, OR WATCH A SICK CHILD DIE 4 LACK Of MEDS. https://t.co/QXCFhjLYL0
— Cher (@cher) September 30, 2017
This is disgusting. https://t.co/jUCfEdDP42
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) September 30, 2017
This is utterly disturbing and heartless. Attacks mayor Cruz after she pleads for more help for her people, who are dying, while he golfs. https://t.co/mg9zohz610
— Kylie Bunbury (@kyliebunbury) September 30, 2017
The degeneration of his mental capacity literally right before our eyes… https://t.co/oCTbhA7n2J
— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) September 30, 2017
The President is attacking people who are without drinkable water, food, power
Trump is unfit to lead https://t.co/eeXYtXaFud
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 30, 2017
This is shameful, in the wake of a tragedy this blowhole thinks it's appropriate to insult the mayor who is trying to help her country. WTF https://t.co/koGwN4r7OX
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) September 30, 2017
People dying, families have lost contact, homes destroyed, a nation at its knees and you have not 1 ounce of empathy. The mans a psychopath.
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) September 30, 2017
I don't even have words anymore this is the absolute unthinkable https://t.co/s4fGDY9sWw
— Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) September 30, 2017
Please watch this. These are American citizens. This blood will be on @realDonaldTrump's hands. By the way, he is golfing this weekend. https://t.co/wmSQErMTZc
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2017
love that private plane is where Trump draws the line. Not discrimination, racism, millions of people's healthcare being taken away.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 30, 2017
The white supremacist in chief. Clear as day. https://t.co/MPROk1vzG4
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) September 30, 2017
No. No NO NO. People are dying and she is crying for help. You fucking horrible man. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/lL3fG0VDv9
— Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) September 30, 2017
You are a national disgrace and a poor excuse for a man. https://t.co/m3mJTp5s7H
— Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) September 30, 2017