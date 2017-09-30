Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Celebrities are speaking out to slam President Trump for the way he responded to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz‘s plea for help following the devastation to Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria.

“We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,” Cruz said on Friday during a news conference. She explained how the amount of supplies sent by the government has been dwarfed by that of private companies. “I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

Trump responded on Saturday by claiming Cruz has “poor leadership.”

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he wrote on Twitter. “…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”

Read what stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Evans, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and more saying about the president’s latest tweets.

