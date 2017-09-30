Top Stories
Sat, 30 September 2017 at 11:32 am

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Celebrities are speaking out to slam President Trump for the way he responded to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz‘s plea for help following the devastation to Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria.

“We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,” Cruz said on Friday during a news conference. She explained how the amount of supplies sent by the government has been dwarfed by that of private companies. “I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

Trump responded on Saturday by claiming Cruz has “poor leadership.”

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he wrote on Twitter. “…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”

Read what stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Evans, John Legend, Lady Gaga, and more saying about the president’s latest tweets.

Click inside to read more tweets from celebs…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Hugh Hefner set up wife Crystal with millions years before his death - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is revealing the song she doesn't like performing - Just Jared Jr
  • There officially won't be a Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford may have forgotten Ryan Gosling's name - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty had a lipstick mishap! - Just Jared Jr
  • Newromantic

    I did not vote for Trump but Hollywood needs to keep their traps shut because they are ones that help get him elected… in my opinion.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Trump – for all his many flaws and inadequacies – is correct on this. The government of Puerto Rico is absolutely shit. They have NO SUPPLIES stockpiled in case of a catastrophic weather event. Now blaming Trump and fed gov’t. Here is what a friend of mine wrote on FB who knows PR very well, and in fact, loves the island and the people:

    “‘Close to genocide’: San Juan mayor’s dire appeal to US for Puerto Rico relief”

    Hyperbole and over-the-top politics are not helping her credibility

    Puerto Ricans could not govern the place under perfect conditions, and now the place has been smashed. Houston and Florida also just took hard hits and will need years to recover.

    Unfortunately, Puerto Rico has the leadership it chose, and now there is disaster and this ‘leader’ is weak, panicky, and unhelpful.

    Puerto Rico knew this day would come sooner or later, and they know that reaction time will be slower due to being an island — and they were not the only ones hit.

    There is disaster around the other island nations, and Florida and Texas.

    Disaster-prone areas must take into consideration that when disaster strikes, it often strikes far and wide.

    When a Category 4 storm smashes through, and other storms just went by and more on the way, Puerto Ricans are not the only people in need.

    Puerto Rico is lucky Maria did not hit as Cat 5.

    They’ve had generations to stock enough supplies and provisions to avert total meltdown.

    Puerto Rico is known for not enforcing strong building standards, despite knowledge that it was only a matter of time.

    Playing the blame game when her people are in need is distracting and unhelpful, and part of the reason Puerto Rico was an economic calamity before the storm.

    Maybe this is a moment of opportunity for the USA and the territory of Puerto Rico. Many Puerto Ricans wish to become a state. They already are citizens, so that does not change other than electoral votes and a few other items.

    PR is buried in massive debt and they cannot govern themselves. Maybe we should offer to take it as a state but with caveats, for instance that the $70 billion+ in debt is settled for $700 million.

    The investors are not going to get their money back at this rate. Puerto Ricans will be leaving for the mainland, and what’s left of the economy just got its legs broken.

    $700 million is better than 0.

    Individuals and firms invested in Puerto Rico. Sometimes investments go bad.

    Many Americans still remember the terrorism from Puerto Rico, bombing and killing Americans on the mainland, and confounding our military.

    Would be nice to have more there now, wouldn’t it?

    This mayor is a basket case.

    She asks about supplies. Yes, good question, Mayor: where are YOUR supplies? Why don’t you have giant warehouses with at least a couple months of supplies? Your island sits in the middle of Hurricane Alley.

    Terrible, whiny leadership, like New Orleans after Katrina.

    Take a clue from Florida and Texas, or from the very strong leadership from New York after 9/11. That was leadership.

  • Curt Noydb

    Ever notice its always the same “celebrities”?

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    And they REFUSE to blame the Democrat government of Puerto Rico for their disgusting lack of preparedness for a weather catastrophe. The island sits in Hurricane Valley and has ZERO supplies for such an event. Puerto Rico creates nothing and exports nothing. Sole reliance on tourism and beaches – now gone. This is not the fault of Trump. It’s the fault of a shitty Democrat government. Media and Hollywood will not talk about this.