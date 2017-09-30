Cindy Crawford Rocks Leather Jacket for Her Book Signing in Paris

Cindy Crawford waves to fans as she leaves the George V Hotel on Saturday (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 51-year-old model looked chic in a leather jacket, white T-shirt, and jeans as she headed to the Colette Store to sign copies of her memoir Becoming.

The night before, Cindy was joined by her husband Rande Gerber and their kids Presley and Kaia attended the “Her Time” Omega Photocall.

The Crawford-Gerber family have been in Paris for the past few days as they attend events during Paris Fashion Week.