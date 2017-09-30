Top Stories
Sat, 30 September 2017 at 5:00 am

David Beckham Opens Massive Adidas Store in Milan!

David Beckham had quite the warm welcome in Milan!

The 42-year-old retired athlete helped open a massive Adidas store on Friday afternoon (September 29) in Milan, Italy.

Thousands of fans showed up for the grand opening, where David chatted with the audience and snapped selfies with some lucky members of the crowd.

After the event, David took to his Instagram to share a photo of the stage in the middle of a sea of fans.

“Amazing to be back in Milan after so long but people and fans wow what a welcome,” David captioned the image.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: David Beckham

