Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 2:26 pm

Did Kim Kardashian Hint at Family Pregnancies a Month Ago?

Did Kim Kardashian Hint at Family Pregnancies a Month Ago?

Kim Kardashian may have hinted at the fact that she and sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are all expecting babies, way before everyone knew!

The 36-year-old reality star posted a throwback photo of her, Kylie, and Khloe on her Instagram account on September 3 and captioned it, “The 3 of us…”

One way we can finish that sentence following the pregnancy news from the past week is, “The three of us are all expecting babies!”

Kim is expecting her third child via surrogate while Khloe and Kylie are both pregnant with their first children.

The 3 of us…

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

