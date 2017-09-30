Grey's Anatomy's Male Stars Enjoy a Fun Boys Day on a Boat!

Jesse Williams, Justin Chambers, and the other men from Grey’s Anatomy hang out on a yacht for a fun boys day on Wednesday (September 27) in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Kevin McKidd, Jason George, and Giacomo Gianniotti were also there for the relaxing afternoon. The guys were seen enjoying beer and preparing a salmon dinner.

Jason shared a video of him and Justin on the boat in which he says, “Sometimes it does not suck to work on this show.”

