Sat, 30 September 2017 at 11:01 am

Hugh Hefner's Wife Crystal Harris Will Be Left with Millions & a Mansion

Following the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, there have been reports that his widow Crystal Harris would not receive any money from his fortune, but that’s not actually true.

As part of the couple’s pre-nup when they tied the knot in 2012, Crystal is reportedly getting $5 million plus a 5,900 square foot Hollywood Hills mansion, according to TMZ.

The home was bought by Hugh back in 2013 and it was held in a trust for Crystal until his death.

Hef passed away at the Playboy Mansion on Wednesday at the age of 91.
  • Courtney Puzzo

    no she won’t their prenup says she keeps the house they owned together but gets nothing outside of a monthly living allowance

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    Hope for her sake she can sell the mansion. She will burn through 5 million dollars in a few years just on upkeep and maintenance of the stupid thing.

    God. I would NEVER want to own a mansion, even if I were wealthy enough to afford one. People look only at the costs of BUYING a house. They don’t consider how much it cost just to turn the lights on, pay the water bill, upkeep the massive lawns and gardens, pay a staff to keep it clean and in good monthly/yearly maintenance, taxes, etc etc. Major money sucker.