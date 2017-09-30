Hugh Hefner's Wife Crystal Harris Will Be Left with Millions & a Mansion

Following the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, there have been reports that his widow Crystal Harris would not receive any money from his fortune, but that’s not actually true.

As part of the couple’s pre-nup when they tied the knot in 2012, Crystal is reportedly getting $5 million plus a 5,900 square foot Hollywood Hills mansion, according to TMZ.

The home was bought by Hugh back in 2013 and it was held in a trust for Crystal until his death.

Hef passed away at the Playboy Mansion on Wednesday at the age of 91.