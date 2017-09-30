James Franco Wins Best Film Award at San Sebastian Film Fest!

James Franco Wins Best Film Award at San Sebastian Film Fest!
James Franco is all smiles as he hits the stage during the awards ceremony at the 2017 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 30) at Kursaal in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 39-year-old actor and director was awarded with The Best Film Award for his latest film The Disaster Artist.

"This film really touched my heart because it's about a crazy man, and in these crazy times I hope it brings a little inspiration to us all," James said while accepting the award.

Joining James at the event included Christian Slater, Glenn Close, and her daughter Annie Starke.

