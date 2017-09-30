Jared Leto Explains Why He'll Never Watch 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Jared Leto won an Oscar for his performance in the movie Dallas Buyers Club, but he has never seen the film and doesn’t plan on ever watching it.

“It was on page a beautiful role and I saw the opportunity that was there. It moved me to tears when I read the script and I really fell in love with the character,” the 45-year-old actor said in an interview with Elvis Duran and the Z100 Morning Show.

“I’ve actually never seen the movie,” he added. “It was such a deep and emotional experience and the response was so overwhelmingly positive, I just don’t have any business watching it. I don’t need to look at it like we all would do, knit pick or find some fault or criticism. To let it be what it is, it works for people great, if it didn’t that’s fine.”

Jared is currently promoting his work in the upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049.