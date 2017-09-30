Jennifer Hudson Had a Shoe Thrown at Her While Singing 'And I Am Telling You' - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson has been throwing shoes at contestants who she likes on The Voice and now she has shoes being thrown at her as well!

The 36-year-old singer told Seth Meyers this week that throwing a shoe at someone is the “equivalent to a standing ovation.”

While performing in Boston on Friday (September 29), a fan threw a shoe at Jennifer while she was singing “And I Am Telling You” from Dreamgirls.

“I told my crew I said lord people r going to start throwing shoes at me after @nbcthevoice and yal that just what happened tonight! I got my first shoe thrown at me tonight! lol I could barely finish my song after this guy got done! Lol to much! I love it!! #boston,” Jennifer captioned the below video.