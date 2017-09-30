Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 3:09 pm

Jennifer Hudson Had a Shoe Thrown at Her While Singing 'And I Am Telling You' - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson Had a Shoe Thrown at Her While Singing 'And I Am Telling You' - Watch Now!

Jennifer Hudson has been throwing shoes at contestants who she likes on The Voice and now she has shoes being thrown at her as well!

The 36-year-old singer told Seth Meyers this week that throwing a shoe at someone is the “equivalent to a standing ovation.”

While performing in Boston on Friday (September 29), a fan threw a shoe at Jennifer while she was singing “And I Am Telling You” from Dreamgirls.

“I told my crew I said lord people r going to start throwing shoes at me after @nbcthevoice and yal that just what happened tonight! I got my first shoe thrown at me tonight! lol I could barely finish my song after this guy got done! Lol to much! I love it!! #boston,” Jennifer captioned the below video.

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Hugh Hefner set up wife Crystal with millions years before his death - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is revealing the song she doesn't like performing - Just Jared Jr
  • There officially won't be a Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford may have forgotten Ryan Gosling's name - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty had a lipstick mishap! - Just Jared Jr