Jennifer Lopez Finds Missing Family Members in Puerto Rico After Hurricane

Jennifer Lopez has located all of the missing members of her family in Puerto Rico after six long days.

The 48-year-old entertainer has been spearheading relief efforts in the area after it was left in dire condition following Hurricane Maria.

Last week, Jennifer shared a plea for help for the people of Puerto Rico and mentioned that she had not been able to get in touch with her family.

Thankfully, Jennifer just posted an update, revealing that her family has been found.

“After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!!” Jennifer wrote, including a video of her Uncle Tomas and Aunt Adela Rios.

In the video, the couple explain that there are aid workers there on Jennifer‘s behalf to help the people of Puerto Rico.

Go to unidosporpuertorico.com right now to lend your support.

Check out the entire video below…