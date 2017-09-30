Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 4:38 pm

Jim Parsons Is Hollywood's Highest-Paid TV Actor

Jim Parsons Is Hollywood's Highest-Paid TV Actor

Jim Parsons is topping Forbes‘ list of the highest paid actors in television!

The top four spots on the Top 10 list for 2017 includes actors from Jim‘s series The Big Bang Theory. The stars of the show have been earning $1 million an episode.

Jim edged out his co-stars thanks to his endorsement deals, including one with Intel. He is also now an executive producer on the spinoff series Young Sheldon.

Some of the other stars who ranked on the list include the cast of Modern Family and House of CardsKevin Spacey.

Click inside for the full list of highest paid actors…

Hollywood’s Highest-Paid TV Actors

10. Jesse Tyler Ferguson – $11 million
9. Ed O’Neill – $12 million
8. Kevin Spacey – $12 million
7. Eric Stonestreet – $12.5 million
6. Ty Burrell – $13.5 million
5. Mark Harmon – $19 million
4. Kunal Nayyar – $25 million
3. Simon Helberg – $26 million
2. Johnny Galecki – $26.5 million
1. Jim Parsons – $27.5 million
Photos: Getty
