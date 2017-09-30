Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Pose for Family Photos Amid Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are putting their family first.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a few photos of his pregnant 33-year-old wife and his kids Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 along with other family members as they spent the day at the Museum of Ice Cream.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Hart

If you did not know, Kevin is reportedly being extorted by a woman he engaged in “sexually suggestive” conduct with and he has since apologized to his wife and kids.

See the photos below!

#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

See more photos inside…