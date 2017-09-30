Sat, 30 September 2017 at 6:37 pm
Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Pose for Family Photos Amid Cheating Scandal
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are putting their family first.
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a few photos of his pregnant 33-year-old wife and his kids Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 along with other family members as they spent the day at the Museum of Ice Cream.
If you did not know, Kevin is reportedly being extorted by a woman he engaged in “sexually suggestive” conduct with and he has since apologized to his wife and kids.
See the photos below!
