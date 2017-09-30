Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 6:37 pm

Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Pose for Family Photos Amid Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Pose for Family Photos Amid Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are putting their family first.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a few photos of his pregnant 33-year-old wife and his kids Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 along with other family members as they spent the day at the Museum of Ice Cream.

If you did not know, Kevin is reportedly being extorted by a woman he engaged in “sexually suggestive” conduct with and he has since apologized to his wife and kids.

#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

#Harts #MyBestFriends

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Family Fun….What camera was my dad looking at tho??? 😂😂😂😂😂 #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Photos: Getty
