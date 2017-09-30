Khloe Kardashian Remembers Her Father Robert on the Anniversary of His Death
Khloe Kardashian is sharing a sweet message to her late father Robert Kardashian on the 14th anniversary of his death.
The 33-year-old TV personality took to Instagram to share a few throwback photos with her dad alongside her siblings Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian.
“To the great of the great…miss you everyday!” Khloe captioned the below post.
Robert passed away back in 2003 after a battle with esophageal cancer.
In case you missed it, it was reported earlier this week that Khloe is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.