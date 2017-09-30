Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Hold Hands While Sightseeing in Paris

Kourtney Kardashian holds hands with boyfriend Younes Bendjima as they arrive at the Place du Tertre park on Saturday afternoon (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 38-year-old TV personality looked chic in a black sweater and heels while her 23-year-old model boyfriend wore a green trench coat and sneakers as they enjoyed an afternoon sightseeing.

The afternoon before, Kourtney showed off her abs in a crop top while Younes rocked overalls as they stepped out for lunch.

Kourtney recently took to Instagram to share a cute post of herself and Younes posing in front of the Eiffel Tour together.

Bonne nuit, Paris 🖤 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

