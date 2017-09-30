Lady Gaga Provides Health Update After Postponing European Tour

Lady Gaga is providing an update about her health after having to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

The 30-year-old songstress told fans that she would be spending time working with doctors to heal and get to the bottom of her medical issues.

Thankfully, it sounds like the time off is doing Gaga well and she’s starting to feel better!

Gaga took to her Twitter to share how she’s feeling after reading a Noisey article about her fans.

“Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp,” Gaga wrote.

We’re so glad to hear she’s doing better!