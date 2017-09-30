Meghan Markle Cozies Up to Prince Harry at Invictus Games!

Meghan Markle spends the night supporting her boyfriend Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games!

The 36-year-old Suits actress was spotted up in the stands with a few friends as the 33-year-old royal spoke on stage during the closing ceremony of the games on Saturday night (September 30) in Toronto, Canada.

After his speech, Prince Harry joined Meghan at her private box where the two showed off some cute PDA while watching Kelly Clarkson perform.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Prince Harry made their first official public appearance together at the games.

