Miley Cyrus Reunites with Best Friend Lesley at Her Album Release Party!

Miley Cyrus name-checks her longtime best friend Lesley in her song “See You Again” and the two just reunited!

The 24-year-old singer hosted Lesley at her #SpotifyFansFirst album release party on Friday (September 29) at Tootsie’s in Nashville, Tenn.

“sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle!” Miley wrote on Instagram with photos of them from then and now.

Miley‘s new album Younger Now is out in stores now, so make sure to get a copy and stream it online!