Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 6:56 pm

Monty Hall Dead - 'Let's Make a Deal Host' Passes Away at 96

TV icon Monty Hall has sadly passed away. He was 96-years-old.

His daughter Joanna Gleason confirmed the news to TMZ saying that he passed away on Saturday morning (September 30) surrounded by family and loved ones. The site also reports that Monty’s health has been declining over the past few years.

Monty is best known for hosting an co-creating the popular TV game show Let’s Make a Deal in 1963 which ran for 13 years as well as appearing on other game shows over the years.

Monty was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame back in 2007.

Our thoughts are with Monty‘s family during this time.
