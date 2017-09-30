Nicole Kidman Speaks Out Against Domestic Violence in Emotional Letter

Nicole Kidman just penned a heartfelt letter speaking out domestic violence.

The 50-year-old actress, who portrays a victim of abuse on Big Little Lies, noted the importance of women coming together to face challenges.

“My feminist roots have also led me to the UN Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador. It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever,” Nicole wrote in the letter published in Porter magazine.

She added that she has been able to witness survivors “reclaim their lives” and knows how crucial it is.

“More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion….Each of us, in ways big or small, will come across challenges, often arising out of the fact that we are women in a still unequal world. It has happened to me; I am sure it has to you. In those moments, I like to think of those who have my back, who lifted me up and encouraged me to believe in myself,” Nicole wrote.

Read the rest of Nicole‘s letter in the latest issue of Porter magazine.