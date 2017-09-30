Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Stun at ‘Loving Pablo’ Photocall at San Sebastian Film Fest

Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem couple up on the red carpet for the Loving Pablo photo call during the 2017 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 30) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 43-year-old American Crime Story actress looked stunning in a gold gown with a thigh-high slit as the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a navy suit for the event for their new movie.

Loving Pablo follows the true story about drug lord Pablo Escobar‘s romantic relationship with journalist Virginia Vallejo.

