Penelope Cruz & Javier Bardem Stun at ‘Loving Pablo’ Photocall at San Sebastian Film Fest

Penelope Cruz and husband Javier Bardem couple up on the red carpet for the Loving Pablo photo call during the 2017 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 30) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 43-year-old American Crime Story actress looked stunning in a gold gown with a thigh-high slit as the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked handsome in a navy suit for the event for their new movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Penelope Cruz

Loving Pablo follows the true story about drug lord Pablo Escobar‘s romantic relationship with journalist Virginia Vallejo.

15+ pictures inside of Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the film fest...

