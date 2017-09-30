Sat, 30 September 2017 at 10:54 pm
Pregnant Jessica Alba Starts Off Her Weekend at the Gym
Jessica Alba gets ready to work up a sweat with a morning workout session on Saturday (September 30) in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old actress and businesswoman was later spotted putting her baby bump on full display in a black top as she ran errands with her daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6 (not pictured).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba
The day before, Jessica took to Instagram to share a cute post of her bump enjoying a day at the beach.
See the post below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Jessica Alba, Pregnant Celebrities
Sponsored Links by ZergNet