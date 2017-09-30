Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 8:55 pm

Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Step Out for Date Night

Robin Thicke & Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Step Out for Date Night

Robin Thicke leads girlfriend April Love Geary out of their ride as they head to dinner on Saturday night (September 30) in Paris, France.

The 40-year-old entertainer looked cool in a black shirt and jeans while his pregnant girlfriend dressed her tiny baby bump in a black and red dress and leather jacket as they stepped out for date night.

Earlier this week, Robin and April made one super stylish couple as they attended the Inaugural Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte Carlo.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: April Love Geary, Pregnant Celebrities, Robin Thicke

