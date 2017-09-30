Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 5:55 pm

Selena Gomez Casually Models Another Stunning Fall Must-Have

Selena Gomez Casually Models Another Stunning Fall Must-Have

We definitely need to go shopping in Selena Gomez‘s closet this season!

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” crooner was spotted out and about on Saturday (September 30) in New York City.

She paired a gorgeous brown leather jacket with a long-sleeve black top, blue jeans, and black leather loafers.

Selena finished off her look with round shades, a white purse, and her hair pulled back with a middle part.

She sported another fall chic look while grabbing lunch with friends on Friday.

Selena has been busy filming around town for her upcoming Woody Allen movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.

