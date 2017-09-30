Sofia Carson & Bella Thorne Get Their Scare on at Knott's Scary Farm!

Sofia Carson looks so chic in her fall fashion while attending the Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday (September 29) in Buena Park, Calif.

The 24-year-old Descendants actress went to the event just hours after arriving home from Toronto, where she gave an empowering speech to thousands of young people at WE Day.

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event and went through the haunted mazes inside Knott’s Berry Farm’s seasonal experience included Bella Thorne, Britt Robertson, Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills, Sasha Pieterse with her fiance Hudson Sheaffer and Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko, Transformers‘ Isabela Moner, Dance Moms‘ JoJo Siwa, YouTube star Bethany Mota, 90210‘s Shenae Grimes, and Hayley Hasselhoff.

