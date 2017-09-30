Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sat, 30 September 2017 at 4:00 pm

Sofia Carson & Bella Thorne Get Their Scare on at Knott's Scary Farm!

Sofia Carson & Bella Thorne Get Their Scare on at Knott's Scary Farm!

Sofia Carson looks so chic in her fall fashion while attending the Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday (September 29) in Buena Park, Calif.

The 24-year-old Descendants actress went to the event just hours after arriving home from Toronto, where she gave an empowering speech to thousands of young people at WE Day.

Some of the other stars who stepped out for the event and went through the haunted mazes inside Knott’s Berry Farm’s seasonal experience included Bella Thorne, Britt Robertson, Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills, Sasha Pieterse with her fiance Hudson Sheaffer and Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko, TransformersIsabela Moner, Dance MomsJoJo Siwa, YouTube star Bethany Mota, 90210‘s Shenae Grimes, and Hayley Hasselhoff.

45+ pictures inside of Sofia Carson, Bella Thorne, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 01
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 02
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 03
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 04
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 05
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 06
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 07
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 08
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 09
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 10
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 11
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 12
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 13
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 14
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 15
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 16
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 17
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 18
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 19
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 20
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 21
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 22
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 23
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 24
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 25
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 26
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 27
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 28
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 29
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 30
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 31
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 32
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 33
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 34
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 35
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 36
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 37
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 38
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 39
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 40
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 41
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 42
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 43
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 44
sofia carson bella thorne knotts scary farm 45

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Bethany Mota, Britt Robertson, Gleb Savchenko, Hayley Hasselhoff, Hudson Sheaffer, Isabela Moner, jojo siwa, Madelaine Petsch, Sasha Pieterse, Shenae Grimes, Sofia Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Hugh Hefner set up wife Crystal with millions years before his death - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is revealing the song she doesn't like performing - Just Jared Jr
  • There officially won't be a Sex and the City 3 - TooFab
  • Harrison Ford may have forgotten Ryan Gosling's name - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty had a lipstick mishap! - Just Jared Jr