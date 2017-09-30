Top Stories
Sat, 30 September 2017 at 12:00 pm

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Get Ready for Halloween at Knott's Scary Farm!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler hit the red carpet together while attending the Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night on Friday (September 29) at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

The longtime couple are regulars at the event and they love everything about Halloween, so it was no surprise to see them there!

Vanessa hosts a Halloween party every year and she recently revealed that this year’s bash will be in New York City and she’s planning the theme to be “Freak Show.” While her costume won’t relate to the theme, she is going to be wearing a latex look.
