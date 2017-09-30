Top Stories
Sat, 30 September 2017 at 1:34 am

Vanessa Lachey Has a Girls Day Out With Daughter Brooklyn!

Vanessa Lachey Has a Girls Day Out With Daughter Brooklyn!

Vanessa Lachey took a break from Dancing With The Stars practice for some quality time with her daughter Brooklyn!

The 36-year-old television personality and the three-year-old tot had a girls day out at the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Booth event on Friday afternoon (September 29) at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles.

Vanessa is currently in the middle of her season of DWTS and she’s been doing great!

She is competing on the show alongside husband Nick Lachey.

Vanessa and Nick also share two other children – Camden, 5 and Phoenix, 9 months. Make sure to see all the adorable photos of the little family!
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 01
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 02
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 03
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 04
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 05
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 06
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 07
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 08
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 09
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 10
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 11
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 12
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 13
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 14
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 15
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 16
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 17
vanessa lachey daughter brooklyn girls night out 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooklyn Lachey, vanessa lachey, Vanessa Minnillo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is on dad duty while ex Kourtney Kardashian vacations in Paris - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler spends the day eating cake with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Sara Haines drops the S-bomb during The View - TooFab
  • Laverne Cox to receive an Outfest Legacy Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Stone has booked a new role in a Christmas movie - Just Jared Jr