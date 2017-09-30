Vanessa Lachey Has a Girls Day Out With Daughter Brooklyn!

Vanessa Lachey took a break from Dancing With The Stars practice for some quality time with her daughter Brooklyn!

The 36-year-old television personality and the three-year-old tot had a girls day out at the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Booth event on Friday afternoon (September 29) at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles.

Vanessa is currently in the middle of her season of DWTS and she’s been doing great!

She is competing on the show alongside husband Nick Lachey.

Vanessa and Nick also share two other children – Camden, 5 and Phoenix, 9 months. Make sure to see all the adorable photos of the little family!