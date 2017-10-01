Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 7:41 pm

Amber Rose Gets Support From BFF Blac Chyna at SlutWalk 2017

Amber Rose Gets Support From BFF Blac Chyna at SlutWalk 2017

Amber Rose dresses up like a superhero and holds up a sign that reads “Captain Save a Hoe” while walking in the 2017 Amber Rose Slutwalk on Sunday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old model was joined by her BFF Blac Chyna, who wore a a mesh dress, as well as Amber‘s boyfriend 21 Savage.

The Amber Rose SlutWalk’s mission is “to deliver a flawlessly executed event geared toward raising awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. The Amber Rose SlutWalk aims to impact and uplift, while shifting the paradigm of rape culture. The event provides a safe, all-inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.”
Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 01
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 02
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 03
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 04
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 05
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 06
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 07
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 08
blac chyna supports bff amber rose at slutwalk 2017 09

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 21 Savage, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr