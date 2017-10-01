Amber Rose Gets Support From BFF Blac Chyna at SlutWalk 2017

Amber Rose dresses up like a superhero and holds up a sign that reads “Captain Save a Hoe” while walking in the 2017 Amber Rose Slutwalk on Sunday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old model was joined by her BFF Blac Chyna, who wore a a mesh dress, as well as Amber‘s boyfriend 21 Savage.

The Amber Rose SlutWalk’s mission is “to deliver a flawlessly executed event geared toward raising awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. The Amber Rose SlutWalk aims to impact and uplift, while shifting the paradigm of rape culture. The event provides a safe, all-inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.”