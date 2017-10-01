Anthony Anderson Admits He Was Tipsy at Emmys 2017!

Anthony Anderson was tipsy after taking several shots at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The Black-ish star and executive producer shared the funny story while sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday’s episode (October 2).

Anthony revealed that he felt tipsy in the audience after taking several shots with Ellen‘s red carpet host Andy Zenor, and also opened up about his major splurge purchases after losing the Outstanding Lead Actor award twice. (He lost again this year for the third time in a row – but he’s not sure what he’ll buy this time!)

Anthony also participated in a dance-off against So You Think You Can Dance winner Lex Ishimoto as part of Ellen’s Ulta Beauty Ultimately Beautiful Entrance Challenge to benefit Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

