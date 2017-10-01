Ashton Kutcher & John Stamos Ran Into Each Other at the Grocery Store

John Stamos and Ashton Kutcher ran into each other in the pasta aisle at the grocery store!

The famous actors were shopping for ingredients and John snapped a selfie of the pair with their pasta products on Saturday (September 30) at Ralph’s in Studio City, Calif.

“You never know who you’ll run into at the grocery when grabbing ingredients to make a gourmet meal for your gal. @aplusk #whipped,” John captioned the Instagram photo. John is currently in a relationship with Caitlin McHugh.

Also pictured below: Ashton and John leaving the grocery store separately with their purchases that day.