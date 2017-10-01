Beyonce Joins Jay-Z at 'SNL' After Party!

Beyonce stopped by the Saturday Night Live after party to support her husband Jay-Z!

The 36-year-old superstar was escorted into Tao in New York City in the early morning hours of Sunday (October 1) after her hubby performed as the musical guest on the season premiere of the show.

Ryan Gosling acted as the celebrity host for the comedy show’s season premiere that evening as well.

