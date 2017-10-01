Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 9:55 am

Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore & Rooney Mara Go Glam for Givenchy!

Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore & Rooney Mara Go Glam for Givenchy!

The Givenchy show was a star-studded affair in Paris!

Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, and Rooney Mara all sat front row at the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

Also seen at the show were actress Fan Bingbing, director Pedro Almodovar, and French actress Isabelle Adjani.

Paris Fashion Week will be wrapping up this upcoming week on Tuesday (October 3). Stay tuned for many more photos from the star-studded shows!
Just Jared on Facebook
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 01
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 02
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 03
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 04
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 05
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 06
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 07
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 08
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 09
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 10
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 11
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 12
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 13
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 14
cate blanchett julianne moore givenchy show 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cate Blanchett, Fan Bingbing, Julianne Moore, Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr