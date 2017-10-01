Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore & Rooney Mara Go Glam for Givenchy!

The Givenchy show was a star-studded affair in Paris!

Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, and Rooney Mara all sat front row at the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

Also seen at the show were actress Fan Bingbing, director Pedro Almodovar, and French actress Isabelle Adjani.

Paris Fashion Week will be wrapping up this upcoming week on Tuesday (October 3). Stay tuned for many more photos from the star-studded shows!