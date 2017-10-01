Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 1:00 pm

Charlize Theron Guest Stars on 'The Orville' - First Look Photos & Video!

Charlize Theron Guest Stars on 'The Orville' - First Look Photos & Video!

Charlize Theron is acting as a special guest on Fox’s The Orville for the fifth episode of the season!

Seth MacFarlane, who created and stars in the show, spilled a few details about how he got Charlize to say “yes” to the guest spot. Charlize and Seth previously worked together on 2014′s A Million Ways to Die in the West.

“I called and asked her to do the show. She astonishingly said, ‘Yes, I’ll come do your little TV show,’” he told EW.

Charlize plays the role of Pria Lavesque, a captain of another ship.

See the photos below, which also feature stars Halston Sage and Adrianne Palicki.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron the orville guest star 01
charlize theron the orville guest star 02
charlize theron the orville guest star 03
charlize theron the orville guest star 04
charlize theron the orville guest star 05
charlize theron the orville guest star 06
charlize theron the orville guest star 07
charlize theron the orville guest star 08
charlize theron the orville guest star 09
charlize theron the orville guest star 10
charlize theron the orville guest star 11
charlize theron the orville guest star 12
charlize theron the orville guest star 13
charlize theron the orville guest star 14
charlize theron the orville guest star 15
charlize theron the orville guest star 16
charlize theron the orville guest star 17
charlize theron the orville guest star 18
charlize theron the orville guest star 19
charlize theron the orville guest star 20
charlize theron the orville guest star 21
charlize theron the orville guest star 22

Photos: Fox
Posted to: Adrianne Palicki, Charlize Theron, Halston Sage, Seth MacFarlane, Television, The Orville

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr