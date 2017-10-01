Charlize Theron Guest Stars on 'The Orville' - First Look Photos & Video!

Charlize Theron is acting as a special guest on Fox’s The Orville for the fifth episode of the season!

Seth MacFarlane, who created and stars in the show, spilled a few details about how he got Charlize to say “yes” to the guest spot. Charlize and Seth previously worked together on 2014′s A Million Ways to Die in the West.

“I called and asked her to do the show. She astonishingly said, ‘Yes, I’ll come do your little TV show,’” he told EW.

Charlize plays the role of Pria Lavesque, a captain of another ship.

See the photos below, which also feature stars Halston Sage and Adrianne Palicki.