Sun, 01 October 2017 at 3:45 pm

CNN's Don Lemon & Boyfriend Tim Malone Hold Hands in NYC

CNN anchor Don Lemon and his boyfriend Tim Malone hold hands while leaving the SNL after party on Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

It’s unclear how long the 51-year-old news anchor and the Jukin Media sales director have been together. There’s a photo of the pair from Don’s Instagram account from back in April of this year.

If you missed it, Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live last night with musical guest Jay-Z.

Don hosts CNN tonight every weeknight at 10pm ET on CNN.
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Don Lemon, Tim Malone

