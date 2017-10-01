Dakota Johnson Hits Up 'SNL' After Party!

Dakota Johnson stopped by the Saturday Night Live premiere after party last night!

The 27-year-old actress stopped by Tao on Saturday (September 30) in New York City for the big party. Also seen arriving at the hotspot that night were Diddy, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, and SNL producer/Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Ryan Gosling hosted the show that night with Jay-Z as musical guest. Be sure to watch all of Ryan‘s sketches and videos of Jay-Z‘s performances if you missed it!