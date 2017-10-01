Emily Ratajkowski, Zoey Deutch, & Izabel Goulart Hit Up Valentino Presentation During Paris Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic while attending the Valentino runway presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The 26-year-old model and actress was joined by Zoey Deutch, Izabel Goulart, and Alexa Chung.

Zoey ran into her pal Kaitlyn Dever at the show, and the two took a photo together. “when ya gotta just lay down on the benches one more time after the overwhelmingly beautiful @maisonvalentino show. #parisfw @zoeydeutch,” Kaitlyn captioned it.

The day before, Emily stepped out for a walk around town with her boyfriend Jeff Magid.