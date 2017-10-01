Top Stories
Fergie & Haim Sisters Sit Front Row at Givenchy Show

Fergie is giving off some fierce vibes at the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The Double Dutchess singer wasn’t the only entertainer at the show – the women of Haim were also in attendance! Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim were all seen sitting in the front row of the show as well.

If you didn't see, there were many more stars in attendance at the Givenchy show!
