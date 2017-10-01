Fergie & Haim Sisters Sit Front Row at Givenchy Show

Fergie is giving off some fierce vibes at the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The Double Dutchess singer wasn’t the only entertainer at the show – the women of Haim were also in attendance! Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim were all seen sitting in the front row of the show as well.

