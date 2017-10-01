Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 7:00 pm

Gal Gadot Lands in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Debut!

Gal Gadot Lands in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Debut!

Gal Gadot is already getting into a silly mood!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress was spotted sticking her tongue out while strolling through JFK airport on Sunday (October 1) arriving from Los Angeles in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gal Gadot

Gal wore a red sweater and jeans while trekking through the airport.

She is set to host the October 7 episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith.

Gal recently appeared in another hilarious installment of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Celebrities Read Mean Tweets.
Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot airport 00
gal gadot airport 01
gal gadot airport 06
gal gadot airport 08

Credit: RTimages; Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Gal Gadot

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr