Gal Gadot Lands in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Debut!

Gal Gadot is already getting into a silly mood!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress was spotted sticking her tongue out while strolling through JFK airport on Sunday (October 1) arriving from Los Angeles in New York City.

Gal wore a red sweater and jeans while trekking through the airport.

She is set to host the October 7 episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith.

Gal recently appeared in another hilarious installment of Jimmy Kimmel‘s Celebrities Read Mean Tweets.