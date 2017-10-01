Top Stories
Here's What Hugh Hefner's Widow Will Get from His Fortune

Celebs Slam Trump for His Response to San Juan Mayor's Plea

Amazing News for Jonathan Rhys Meyers!

Sun, 01 October 2017 at 1:24 am

Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton at Grand Opening of His New Restaurant!

Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton at Grand Opening of His New Restaurant!

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani hold hands as they leave the grand opening party of his new restaurant/music venue Ole Red on Saturday night (September 30) in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

The cute couple enjoyed the party for Blake‘s new restaurant and surprised guests by performing together during the event.

The day before, Blake shared why he decided to open the new restaurant in his home state.

“The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music,” Blake shared via News OK. “I gotta have something like that, but it’s a bigger plan than that. I mean, this is literally all about this community, and I’m excited about it.”
Photos: Backgrid USA
