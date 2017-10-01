Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome First Son!
Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt have welcomed a baby boy into the world!
The 31-year-old The Hills alum gave birth to her son named Gunner Stone on Sunday afternoon (October 1).
“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Heidi just recently posed in a photo shoot for The Fullest in September.
Congratulations to the happy couple on this wonderful news!