Sun, 01 October 2017 at 10:06 pm

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome First Son!

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt have welcomed a baby boy into the world!

The 31-year-old The Hills alum gave birth to her son named Gunner Stone on Sunday afternoon (October 1).

Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Heidi just recently posed in a photo shoot for The Fullest in September.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this wonderful news!
Credit: Lia Toby; Photos: WENN.com
