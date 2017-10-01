Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 3:11 pm

Idris Elba Auditioned for Gaston in 'Beauty & the Beast'!

Could you imagine Idris Elba playing Gaston in the live action Beauty and the Beast? Well, he auditioned for the role!

“I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston,” Idris told People. “I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!’ So somewhere they have a tape of me singing.”

When asked if he was jealous of Luke Evans, the actor who got the role, Idris responded, “No, only a little bit. No! I love you Luke, you know that.”

If you haven’t seen the live action film yet, it’s available to stream on Netflix.
