'It' Is Back on Top at Weekend Box Office

The horror film It has topped the weekend box office after being dethroned last week by Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

It was a tight race this weekend, with three movies within just a couple hundred thousand dollars of each other.

Bill Skarsgard‘s It brought in $17.3 million, with Tom Cruise‘s American Made coming in at number two with $17.01 earned, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle coming in just behind at number three with $17.00 earned.

Rounding out the top five were The Lego Ninjago Movie and Flatliners, with $12.0 and $6.7 million earned retrospectively.