Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 6:50 pm

Jaden Smith Announces A Tour Is 'Coming Soon'

Jaden Smith Announces A Tour Is 'Coming Soon'

Jaden Smith wears a denim jacket and a MSFTSrep hat while meeting with fans on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The 19-year-old actor and musician held a meetup in the City of Light.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Jaden recently shared a video of himself singing into a microphone and said that he will tour with his SYRE project soon.

“Mania / SYRE Tour Coming Soon,” he wrote. Check out the video below!

The week before, Jaden wore the same G-Star pants while out and about in Beverly Hills.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith says a tour is coming soon 01
jaden smith says a tour is coming soon 02
jaden smith says a tour is coming soon 03
jaden smith says a tour is coming soon 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Jaden Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr
  • Joher

    What’s he supposed to do on his show? And who’s gonna show up to watch him? Lolll