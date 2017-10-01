Jaden Smith Announces A Tour Is 'Coming Soon'
Jaden Smith wears a denim jacket and a MSFTSrep hat while meeting with fans on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.
The 19-year-old actor and musician held a meetup in the City of Light.
Jaden recently shared a video of himself singing into a microphone and said that he will tour with his SYRE project soon.
“Mania / SYRE Tour Coming Soon,” he wrote. Check out the video below!
The week before, Jaden wore the same G-Star pants while out and about in Beverly Hills.
Mania / SYRE Tour Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/V11HV2NnK9
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 27, 2017