Sun, 01 October 2017 at 1:00 am

James Marsden Premieres 'Shock & Awe' at Zurich Film Festival

James Marsden Premieres 'Shock & Awe' at Zurich Film Festival

James Marsden suits up for the premiere of his upcoming movie Shock & Awe during the 2017 Zurich Film Festival on Saturday (September 30) in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 44-year-old Westworld actor looked handsome in a maroon and black striped suit as he was joined on the red carpet by co-star and director Rob Reiner.

The film is about journalists investigating the assertions by the Bush Administration concerning Saddam Hussein’s alleged possession of weapons of mass destruction as an excuse for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

