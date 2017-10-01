Jane Fonda & Helen Mirren Walk the Runway for L'Oreal Paris!

Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren walked the runway today!

The two actresses took the runway at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

Both Jane and Helen have fronted campaigns for L’Oreal Paris in recent years.

Paris Fashion Week wraps up on Tuesday of this week.

FYI: Jane is wearing Balmain on the runway.