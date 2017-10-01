Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 1:44 pm

Jane Fonda & Helen Mirren Walk the Runway for L'Oreal Paris!

Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren walked the runway today!

The two actresses took the runway at the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

Both Jane and Helen have fronted campaigns for L’Oreal Paris in recent years.

Stay tuned for more photos from Paris Fashion Week, which wraps up on Tuesday of this week. We’ll be posting more pictures.

FYI: Jane is wearing Balmain on the runway.

Photos: Getty
