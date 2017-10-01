Jay-Z Supports Colin Kaepernick During 'SNL' Performances - Watch Now

Jay-Z acted as musical guest on Saturday Night Live during last night’s season premiere, and we have the videos here for you to enjoy!

The 47-year-old rapper performed two of his hits off of his latest album, “4:44,” and “Bam.” While performing “Bam” with Damian Marley, Jay could be seen wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. Colin has been out of an NFL job since he started kneeling during the anthem last year.

If you missed it, after the show, Jay-Z‘s wife Beyonce joined him for the SNL after party.

Watch Jay-Z’s performances below.