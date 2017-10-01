Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 9:04 am

Jay-Z Supports Colin Kaepernick During 'SNL' Performances - Watch Now

Jay-Z Supports Colin Kaepernick During 'SNL' Performances - Watch Now

Jay-Z acted as musical guest on Saturday Night Live during last night’s season premiere, and we have the videos here for you to enjoy!

The 47-year-old rapper performed two of his hits off of his latest album, “4:44,” and “Bam.” While performing “Bam” with Damian Marley, Jay could be seen wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. Colin has been out of an NFL job since he started kneeling during the anthem last year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jay-Z

If you missed it, after the show, Jay-Z‘s wife Beyonce joined him for the SNL after party.

Watch Jay-Z’s performances below.
Just Jared on Facebook
jay z snl performances 01
jay z snl performances 02
jay z snl performances 03
jay z snl performances 04

Photos: nbc
Posted to: Jay Z, Saturday Night Live, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr