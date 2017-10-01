Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 7:59 pm

Jennifer Garner Looks Toned While Heading to a Church Service!

Jennifer Garner Looks Toned While Heading to a Church Service!

Jennifer Garner looks like she’s in great shape while heading to church!

The Tribes of Palos Verdes actress was spotted heading to a service in Pacific Palisades on Sunday (October 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer wore a black shirt, a skirt and sandals to the service.

“You’ll never need coffee more than the day after ‘Yes Day!’ (“Yes Day!”– a fantastic children’s book by @missamykr)” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram over the weekend accompanied by a cute selfie.

See the pic below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner church 01
jennifer garner church 02
jennifer garner church 03
jennifer garner church 04
jennifer garner church 05

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr
  • thai iced tea

    Big calves and perma sunglasses to cover up those wonky eyes