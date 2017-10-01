Jonah Hill Holds Hands with Mystery Woman in NYC

It looks like Jonah Hill has a new leading lady in his life!

The 33-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman on Saturday afternoon (September 30) in New York City.

Jonah showed off his slimmed down figure in a pair of maroon pants, navy suede jacket, and sunglasses as he spent the day out with a few friends.

Jonah has been in NYC for the past few weeks as he films his upcoming new show Maniac with Emma Stone.