Sun, 01 October 2017 at 7:00 am
Jonah Hill Holds Hands with Mystery Woman in NYC
It looks like Jonah Hill has a new leading lady in his life!
The 33-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman on Saturday afternoon (September 30) in New York City.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill
Jonah showed off his slimmed down figure in a pair of maroon pants, navy suede jacket, and sunglasses as he spent the day out with a few friends.
Jonah has been in NYC for the past few weeks as he films his upcoming new show Maniac with Emma Stone.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: INSTAR Posted to: Jonah Hill
Sponsored Links by ZergNet