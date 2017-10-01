Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Looking Back at Our First Halloween Party!

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays at JustJared.com so we are getting ready for the big day this year with a 31 Days of Halloween series!

Every day in October we’ll be bringing you Halloween themed posts including throwbacks to all of the parties we’ve thrown over the years, ideas on costumes to wear this year, the best Halloween movies to watch this season, a look back at some of the best celebrity costumes, and so much more.

For the first day, we’re giving you a peek into the first-ever Just Jared Halloween Party, which took place back in 2012!

The party had an Alice in Wonderland theme and JustJared.com‘s Jared Eng was dressed as the Queen of Hearts. Some of the celebs that stepped out at the event included Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, Amber Heard, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne, Sarah Hyland, Britt Robertson, Chord Overstreet, Colton Haynes, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Brittany Snow, Aly & AJ Michalka, Keegan Allen, Tyler Blackburn, Julian Morris, Diego Boneta, Holland Roden, Nicola Peltz, Cameron Monaghan, and so many more.

Guests at the party had a blast checking out the crazy hay maze and the 3-D glow in the dark tent experience. For a full recap, check out all of our posts from the event!

Let us know in the comments what you are excited for most this Halloween!