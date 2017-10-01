Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 5:24 pm

Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Looking Back at Our First Halloween Party!

Just Jared's 31 Days of Halloween: Looking Back at Our First Halloween Party!

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays at JustJared.com so we are getting ready for the big day this year with a 31 Days of Halloween series!

Every day in October we’ll be bringing you Halloween themed posts including throwbacks to all of the parties we’ve thrown over the years, ideas on costumes to wear this year, the best Halloween movies to watch this season, a look back at some of the best celebrity costumes, and so much more.

For the first day, we’re giving you a peek into the first-ever Just Jared Halloween Party, which took place back in 2012!

The party had an Alice in Wonderland theme and JustJared.com‘s Jared Eng was dressed as the Queen of Hearts. Some of the celebs that stepped out at the event included Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka, Amber Heard, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Bella Thorne, Sarah Hyland, Britt Robertson, Chord Overstreet, Colton Haynes, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Brittany Snow, Aly & AJ Michalka, Keegan Allen, Tyler Blackburn, Julian Morris, Diego Boneta, Holland Roden, Nicola Peltz, Cameron Monaghan, and so many more.

Guests at the party had a blast checking out the crazy hay maze and the 3-D glow in the dark tent experience. For a full recap, check out all of our posts from the event!

Let us know in the comments what you are excited for most this Halloween!
Just Jared on Facebook
just jared halloween party 2012 01
just jared halloween party 2012 02
just jared halloween party 2012 03
just jared halloween party 2012 04
just jared halloween party 2012 05
just jared halloween party 2012 06
just jared halloween party 2012 07
just jared halloween party 2012 08
just jared halloween party 2012 09
just jared halloween party 2012 10
just jared halloween party 2012 11
just jared halloween party 2012 12
just jared halloween party 2012 13
just jared halloween party 2012 14
just jared halloween party 2012 15
just jared halloween party 2012 16
just jared halloween party 2012 17
just jared halloween party 2012 18
just jared halloween party 2012 19
just jared halloween party 2012 20
just jared halloween party 2012 21
just jared halloween party 2012 22
just jared halloween party 2012 23
just jared halloween party 2012 24
just jared halloween party 2012 25
just jared halloween party 2012 26
just jared halloween party 2012 27
just jared halloween party 2012 28
just jared halloween party 2012 29
just jared halloween party 2012 30
just jared halloween party 2012 31
just jared halloween party 2012 32
just jared halloween party 2012 33
just jared halloween party 2012 34
just jared halloween party 2012 35
just jared halloween party 2012 36
just jared halloween party 2012 37
just jared halloween party 2012 38
just jared halloween party 2012 39
just jared halloween party 2012 40
just jared halloween party 2012 41
just jared halloween party 2012 42
just jared halloween party 2012 43
just jared halloween party 2012 44
just jared halloween party 2012 45
just jared halloween party 2012 46
just jared halloween party 2012 47
just jared halloween party 2012 48
just jared halloween party 2012 49
just jared halloween party 2012 50
just jared halloween party 2012 51
just jared halloween party 2012 52
just jared halloween party 2012 53
just jared halloween party 2012 54
just jared halloween party 2012 55
just jared halloween party 2012 56
just jared halloween party 2012 57
just jared halloween party 2012 58

Photos: Justin Campbell/Chuck Grant/Naomi Shon
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, 31 Days of Halloween

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr