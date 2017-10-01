Justin Bieber Is Listening to Camila Cabello's Music - And She's Freaking Out!

Camila Cabello has plenty of fans – but she was not at all prepared to find out Justin Bieber is one of them!

The 20-year-old pop princess discovered that the 23-year-old Purpose pop crooner was listening to her music after he posted a screen capture on his Instagram Story of Camila‘s “Havana” playing on his phone – and she’s freaking out!

“There’s not a single hair left on my head from that moment,” Camila said on Twitter when a fan asked if she was “snatched” after seeing Justin‘s post.

She even freaked out on Snapchat! “Justin Bieber was listening to ‘Havana’ on his Instagram story,” Camila dramatically declared.

